Seeing the size and the demand of the Indian smartphone market, despite the stiff competition yet another Chinese company Lephone has entered the territory with the launch of the Lephone W7.

China-based Lephone Technology has announced its entry into the Indian market with the launch of the Lephone W7, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G smartphone. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Lephone W7 has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with an 1800 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

The Lephone W7 has support for 22 Indian regional languages including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Speaking about the launch, Vinod Pandit, Business Head, Lephone Technology, said, “Lephone is leveraging a platform with an affordable yet power packed device, as it offers the flexibility to address users’ increasingly varied demands. With the launch of Lephone W7, we intend getting premium devices into the hands of consumers at affordable rates while ensuring customers benefit from all the latest specifications.”

Lephone W7 specs:

5.0 inch display

854 x 480 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz quad core processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

1800 mAh battery

Lephone W7 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 4599. The phone is available in Gold, White, and Black colour options.