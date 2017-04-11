Reliance Jio might soon launch its Home Broadband service

Reliance Jio has been in the news for the past couple of weeks because of the Jio Prime and Summer Surprise Offer. The period of free service ends on April 15, and after that, people will have to start paying for Jio’s services. While that’s all about the mobile data, the telecom operator might soon launch its home broadband service as well if the recent changes to its official website are anything to go by.

Jio has made changes to the recharge portal on its official website. Here, apart from the options to recharge mobile, JioFi, Wi-Fi Hotspot and Jio Apps, Reliance Jio has added two new options – Home Broadband and Jio Link.

Starting with the Home Broadband, Jio is expected to launch a broadband service in the country. Rather, back in September last year, Jio’s Fiber Broadband Plans were revealed which started at ₹500 and went all the way up to ₹5500. Besides, the company had also revealed its plans to launch its Fiber Broadband Service which would offer speeds of 1 Gbps. Well, we haven’t heard anything on that later on.

Coming to Jio Link, we aren’t completely sure as to what this is, however, from what’s shown on the website, it looks like a Set Top Box. Well, images of Jio’s Set Top Box had surfaced online earlier this month, however, there have been speculations whether that STB is meant for Jio’s DTH service or IPTV service.

Also, when we clicked on the Home Broadband and Jio Link options on the website, nothing happened. Well, we expect Jio to share some information about both these services soon, maybe the company will share information about these when it introduces the new tariff plans for its Prime and non-Prime members.