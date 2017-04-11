Mobile Phones / Tablets

Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G with 5 inch display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 4444

By Jonathan Pereira
Keeping up with the demand for low priced 4G VoLTE enabled smartphones, Ziox Mobiles has now launched the entry-level Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G.

Ziox Mobiles has announced the launch of the Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G smartphone. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with Asahi Dragon-trail glass protection. The smartphone is powered by a quad core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2450 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer, Ziox Mobiles, said, “We are very delighted to be associated with Shopclues.com for the first product of our QUIQ series ‘QUIQ Flash 4G’ Smartphone with latest updates at a very affordable price. The association would help us take a step ahead and promote our brand exclusively in the e-tail market helping our brand rule at the online platform as well.

Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G specs:

  • 5.0 inch display
  • 854 x 480 pixels resolution
  • 1.3 GHz quad core processor
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB internal memory
  • 5 MP primary camera
  • 2 MP front facing camera
  • Android v6.0 Marshmallow
  • Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
  • 2450 mAh battery

Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 4444. The phone is available exclusively on ShopClues in Champagne and Black colour options.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G with 5 inch display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 4444"

Ankit Kr

thats time need

49 minutes 29 seconds ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

lots of phones in under 5k!!

3 hours 2 minutes ago
