Yesterday we told you that Reliance Jio is going to introduce new tariff plans along with new offers as it’s being asked to withdraw its Summer Surprise Offer. Well, according to a source, this new offer might be called Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan IPL Offer.

Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan offer comes with various plans which have been divided into 1 GB unlimited 4G data per day and 2 GB unlimited 4G data per day. Under this offer, Jio Prime members will get 1 GB unlimited 4G data per day for ₹309 along with unlimited voice calls with a validity of 84 days. However, those who are not enrolled in Jio Prime can get the same benefits by doing a recharge of ₹349. Besides, new customers will have to do a recharge of ₹408 to get these benefits.

Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer Details

Moving on to the 2 GB plan, Jio Prime members will get unlimited 2 GB 4G data per day for ₹509 along with unlimited voice calls and validity of 84 days. However, the same benefits can be availed by non-Jio Prime members by doing a recharge of ₹549 and by new customers for ₹608.

The mobile retailers have already been informed about these new plans, but, Jio’s website hasn’t been updated yet with these new plans and still shows the older ones. Having said that, we are expecting Jio to make the announcement within a day or two.