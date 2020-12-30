iQOO 7 powered by Snapdragon 888 to launch on 11th January

iQOO, the smartphone sub-brand from China-based Vivo, is all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone — iQOO 7. The phone, powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, will go official on 11th January in China.

Notably, this will be the second smartphone in the world to be powered by the SD888 SoC after the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 11. The teaser image shared by the company also confirms that there will also be a BMW Edition.

So far, the company has confirmed that the phone will have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone, which is said to have model number V2049A, appeared on AnTuTu with a score of 752,935.

The listing also reveals that the smartphone will come with a Full HD+ display that offers 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The phone is expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole cutout on top of the screen for housing the front-facing camera. The device will come with 120W fast charging technology.

As for the software, the iQOO 7 will be running the latest Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the OriginOS on top — a new custom user interface that was recently released by Vivo.

Given that there’s still a couple of weeks before the phone is officially launched, we expect the company to keep sharing more and more information about this upcoming smartphone in the coming days.

