Keeping up with the demand for ultra-affordable 4G smartphones, itel has now launched the itel Wish A21 smartphone in India.

itel Mobiles has announced the launch of the itel Wish A21, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable smartphone with 4G VoLTE and ViLTE support and SOS features. The device has a 4.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The itel Wish A21 has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE, VoLTE and ViLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the launch, Sudhir Kumar, CEO – itel Mobile India, said, “At itel, our long-term vision is to make high-speed digital connectivity a tangible reality for all Indians. Our recent successful foray into the 4G smartphone category in Wish series with Wish A41 highlights our commitment to provide the best-in-class products with unmatched specifications to our discerning customers. Wish A21 is yet another technological marvel that has the perfect confluence of design, style, and performance which gives it a considerable edge over other product offerings.”

itel Wish A21 specs:

4.5 inch display

854 x 480 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

2000 mAh battery

itel Wish A21 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 5390. The phone is available in grey, champagne and coffee colour options.