iVOOMi Me 1+ with 5 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched in India

By Jonathan Pereira
3

Lately quite a few Chinese handset companies have been shifting their focus towards the competitive Indian market, now iVOOMi has entered the Indian market with the launch of the iVOOMi Me 1+.

iVOOMi has announced the launch of the iVOOMi Me 1+, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable smartphone with 4G VoLTE support. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The iVOOMi Me 1+ has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the iVOOMi Me 1+, Jessy Liu, Director, Product Marketing, iVOOMi India, said, “Considering the price sensitive aspect of the Indian market, we are working on the world-class technology to bring smartphones with advanced features in the minimal price range. The “ME” Series is designed to offer next-generation experience to the customers.

iVOOMi Me 1+ specs:

  • 5.0 inch display
  • 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
  • 1.2 GHz quad core processor
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB internal memory
  • 8 MP primary camera
  • 5 MP front facing camera
  • Android v6.0 Marshmallow
  • Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
  • 3000 mAh battery

iVOOMi Me 1+ Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 4999. The phone will be available exclusively on ShopClues. The smartphone is also available in a 1 GB RAM + 8 GB storage variant priced at Rs. 3999

3 Comments on "iVOOMi Me 1+ with 5 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched in India"

Liu Min Han

Redmi has a competition!

43 minutes 1 second ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

this looks like a good competitor to Xiaomi Redmi 4A!!

4 hours 43 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

Specs are good considering the price.

4 hours 51 minutes ago
