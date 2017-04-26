iVOOMi Me 1+ with 5 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched in India
Lately quite a few Chinese handset companies have been shifting their focus towards the competitive Indian market, now iVOOMi has entered the Indian market with the launch of the iVOOMi Me 1+.
iVOOMi has announced the launch of the iVOOMi Me 1+, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable smartphone with 4G VoLTE support. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.
The iVOOMi Me 1+ has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.
Speaking about the iVOOMi Me 1+, Jessy Liu, Director, Product Marketing, iVOOMi India, said, “Considering the price sensitive aspect of the Indian market, we are working on the world-class technology to bring smartphones with advanced features in the minimal price range. The “ME” Series is designed to offer next-generation experience to the customers.”
iVOOMi Me 1+ specs:
- 5.0 inch display
- 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 1.2 GHz quad core processor
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB internal memory
- 8 MP primary camera
- 5 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
- 3000 mAh battery
iVOOMi Me 1+ Price and Availability:
The handset priced at Rs. 4999. The phone will be available exclusively on ShopClues. The smartphone is also available in a 1 GB RAM + 8 GB storage variant priced at Rs. 3999
