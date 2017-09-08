iVOOMi Me 3S with 5.2-inch ShatterProof display, 13 MP camera and Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India for ₹6499

Alongside launching the entry-level Me 3 in India today, Chinese manufacturer iVOOMi has also launched the iVOOMi Me 3S which comes with a slightly better specs as compared to the Me 3.

Like the Me 3, the iVOOMi Me 3S is also made out of plastic. Rather, there aren’t many differences between both the smartphones as they have identical specs. The iVOOMi Me 3S is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is paired with 3 GB RAM as opposed to 2 GB on the Me 3.

The internal storage on the iVOOMi Me 3S is also doubled from 16 GB to 32 GB, and, the rear camera also gets an upgrade from 8 MP on the Me 3 to 13 MP on the Me 3S. The front snapper remains the same though at 8 MP.

Moreover, the 5.2-inch HD IPS Shatter Proof display found on the Me 3 has also made its way to the Me 3S. Apart from that, the iVOOMi Me 3S also comes with Android 7.0 Nougat and 4G VoLTE support.

“iVOOMi has always ventured to bring value for money products powered by innovation and we are glad to introduce Me 3 and Me3S as our flagships products to make life easier and better for the users across length and breadth of the country. He further stated, “The launch of our flagship range brings a new stage for the brand to achieve the goal as it is completely aligned with our objective to broaden the horizon of advanced technology and features in the affordable segment of smartphones in India.” said Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi, India.

iVOOMi Me 3S Specifications

CPU: 1.2 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.2 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS Shatter Proof display with 2.5D curved glass

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS Shatter Proof display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Colors: Midnight Black, Champagne Gold and Teal Blue

Black, Champagne Gold and Teal Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with Fast Charging 2.0

iVOOMi Me 3S Price and Availability