iVOOMi Me 3 with 5.2-inch ShatterProof display, Android 7.0 Nougat and 3000 mAh battery launched in India for ₹5499

After launching the Me 4 and Me 5 in July and then the Me 2 last month in India, Chinese manufacturer iVOOMi has launched yet another entry-level smartphone in India which is called iVOOMi Me 3.

The iVOOMi Me 3 is powered by a quad-core processor which is coupled with 2 GB RAM. It sports a 5.2-inch IPS display having 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. The display also comes with 2.5D curved glass atop, and, the company is advertising the display as “Shatter Proof”. Well, don’t expect it to be as good as the one on the Moto Z2 Force or even the Moto Z Force though.

The iVOOMi Me 3 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat, and, comes with an 8 MP camera both at the back and on the front. The Me 3 supports 4G VoLTE and also comes with 16 GB internal storage, but, you expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card if you want.

“iVOOMi has always ventured to bring value for money products powered by innovation and we are glad to introduce Me 3 and Me3S as our flagships products to make life easier and better for the users across length and breadth of the country. He further stated, “The launch of our flagship range brings a new stage for the brand to achieve the goal as it is completely aligned with our objective to broaden the horizon of advanced technology and features in the affordable segment of smartphones in India.” said Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi, India.

iVOOMi Me 3 Specifications

iVOOMi Me 3 Price and Availability