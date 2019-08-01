Jio users can now avail 50% discount on first Dineout booking

Reliance Jio keeps coming up with new offers for its subscribers every now and then. Today, the company has announced yet another offer for its subscribers in partnership with Dineout.

The company has confirmed that the Jio users will have access to offers on Dineout during the on-going month-long ‘Great Indian Restaurant Festival’ that will continue till 1st September. For those who are unaware, this is the fourth edition of GIRF and was first introduced in 2017 to promote the dining out culture in India.

As for the offer, Jio users will be able to avail a 50 percent discount up to ₹100 on their first booking using the Dineout platform. This is an exclusive benefit for Jio users and the coupon for the same can be accessed in the ‘Coupons’ section in MyJio app.

Usually, Dineout charges a booking fee to the users while making reservations on the platform. In return, the users get discounts on the bill along with 1+1 offers on food, drinks & buffets. The offer will be applicable wherever Dineout is operational in India. Currently, the services of Dineout are available in 17 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, and Goa. It has also partnered with over 8,000 restaurants in India.

Last week, Reliance Jio surpassed Vodafone Idia Ltd in terms of operating revenue. Despite having more subscribers, Vodafone Idea posted revenue of ₹11,269.9 crore in the June quarter which Reliance Jio registered ₹11,679 crore. Reliance has invested over ₹2.5 trillion in building mobile and broadband infrastructure across the country.