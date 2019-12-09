Reliance Jio brings back ₹148 prepaid plan with revised benefits

After Airtel and Vodafone Idea increased their prepaid tariffs, Reliance Jio introduced its New All-in-one plans with revised pricing along with JioPrime benefits. The offering starts from ₹199 per month with benefits of 1.5 GB data per day, 1000 off-net mins and 28 days validity.

Now, the company has announced a new plan, bringing back its ₹149 per month offering that now include benefits of 1 GB data per day, 300 off-net minutes and 24 days validity. Previously the plan offered 1.5 GB data per day and 28 days validity with unlimited calling to any network.

In comparison, Airtel’s 1GB per day pack with 28 days validity, 100SMS/day costs ₹219 but it offers truly unlimited calls to any network. Similarly, Vodafone Idea offers its ₹219 plan with 1 GB data per day, 100 SMS/day with 28 days validity, and offers unlimited calls to any network.

Reliance Jio still has the ₹98 plan that offers 2 GB data with 28 days validity, but you don’t get any off-net mins, and need to add at least ₹10 pack or more. For those who make a lot of calls and use less data, the latest ₹1,299 plan is a good choice since it offers 12,000 off-net mins and 365 days validity. However, data benefit is limited to just 24 GB.

In the revised plans, Airtel and Vodafone Idea seems to have an edge over Jio given that both these companies are now offering truly unlimited calling to any network.