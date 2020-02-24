Reliance Jio launches new short-term plans costing ₹49 and ₹69 for JioPhone users

After launching long-term ‘2121’ plan for prepaid users, Reliance Jio has now introduced two new short validity plans for the JioPhone users. Priced at ₹49 and ₹69, both the plans offer validity period of 14 days.

The plan that costs ₹49 comes with 2 GB of high-speed data and after the data limit is reached, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. Apart from data benefits, it also comes with unlimited Jio calling and 250 minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calling. Further, the plan also offers 25 free SMS messages and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

On the other hand, the ₹69 plan offers 7 GB of high-speed data but the catch is that it is limited to only 500 GB per day. After 0.5 GB data is used in a day, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. This plan also offers unlimited Jio calls, 250 minutes of free calling from Jio to Non-Jio phones. It also offers 25 SMS messages for free, along with access to Jio Apps.

The company seems to have revamped the ₹49 prepaid plan for the JioPhone users as the same plan earlier used to offer 1 GB of data with 28 days of validity. The new ₹49 plan and ₹69 plans are available right now for your JioPhone and can be recharged through Jio’s website, MyJio app, and other online recharge portals.

₹49 Plan for JioPhone

Cost: ₹49

₹49 Validity: 14 days

14 days Data: 2 GB high-speed

2 GB high-speed Jio to Jio Calling: Unlimited

Unlimited Jio to non-Jio Calling: 250 minutes

250 minutes SMS: 25 free SMS

25 free SMS Others: Complimentary access to Jio Apps

₹69 Plan for JioPhone