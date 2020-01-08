Jio launches Video and Voice Over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service in India
Following the steps of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio has now announced the launch of a new feature that enables voice calling over Wi-Fi network.
This Video and Voice Over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service from Jio is currently compatible only on premium smartphones and in the Delhi telecom circle. It will enable users to switch to voice over Wi-Fi inside their homes/offices.
Making the announcement, the company said in a statement: “Jio has been testing this service over the past few months, to provide a robust experience to every customer at launch.” Jio’s VoWi-Fi service is currently available on over 150 smartphones and is available nation-wide.
Further, the company has added that the Jio Wi-Fi Calling will be enabled pan-India between 7th and 16th January, 2020.
Benefits of Jio Wi-Fi Calling
- Customers can use any Wi-Fi network for Jio Wi-Fi-calling
- Voice and video calls will seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi to provide an enhanced voice/video-calling experience
- It works on the largest ecosystem of handsets
- Jio customers can also make Video over Wi-Fi calls
- All of this comes at no additional cost!
Earlier, Bharti Airtel had launched the Wi-Fi Calling service in India, starting with Delhi-NCR circle. Later, the service was expanded to five other circle in the country and could soon be available pan-India.