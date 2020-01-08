Paytm launches All-In-One QR code that accepts any UPI app and RuPay Debit Cards

Online payments platform Paytm has today launched its new “All-in-One” QR code product at an event in New Delhi. It integrates some of the most commonly used payment platforms in India including Paytm wallet, any UPI app, and even Rupay debit cards.

With this, it has become the first product to accept payments via Rupay debit cards. This means you can simply scan this new QR code using Paytm to pay via your wallet, any other UPI-enabled app (such as Google Pay, PhonePe, or WhatsApp) or a banking app’s scanner to pay via your Rupay debit card.

This development from Paytm comes after RBI mandated that businesses with an annual turnover of more than ₹50 crores need to offer customers low-cost digital payment options, including BHIM UPI, UPI QR Code, Aadhaar Pay, and debit cards, and more.

One of the major benefit of Paytm’s ‘All-in-One’ QR code is that no Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) fee will be levied on either on the customer or merchant. The government has taken this step to boost the use of digital payment solutions, especially its own UPI payments platform in India.

Along with this, the company has also launched a Dynamic QR display which integrates a 3.5-inch display at the center of the QR code stand which shows dynamic QR code for single orders. It has also announced Paytm SoundBox which will speak out loud the last transaction, that too in multiple languages almost instantly.

Further, the company is looking to allow merchants to customize their “All-in-One” QR code and has launched QR merchandise. Instead of the standard stand, businesses can choose to order a customized stand with a radio, calculator or message.