Reliance Jio introduced the JioPhone Prima 4G feature phone to achieve its ‘2G-Mukt Bharat’ vision and now the phone goes on sale at a price of ₹2,599. After the Jio Bharat (₹999), the JioPhone Prima 4G is another low-budget 4G feature phone from the company with 4G VoLTE capabilities. The feature phone highlights its 2.4-inch display, front and rear cameras, 512 MB RAM, 1,800 mAh battery, 23 Indian languages, and more.

The JioPhone Prima 4G comes with an all-new ergonomic Space design and comes in a Blue color option. It has a 2.4-inch QVGA screen with 320 x 240 pixels resolution, 512 MB RAM, 4 GB internal storage with microSD support up to 128 GB, 1,800 mAh battery, and runs on KaiOS.

The feature phone also comes with rear and front cameras JioChat and Video Calling, JioPay UPI for payments, a 3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio, 4G VoLTE support, LED Torch, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB 2.0.

The Kai-OS platform on the JioPhone Prima 4G offers access to YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Google Voice Assistant. It also comes with JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, and many more entertainment apps. The feature phone supports 23 different Indian languages.

The price for the JioPhone Prima 4G is ₹2,599 and is available on Amazon.in, JioMart, and Reliance Digital.

