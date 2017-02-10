Keeping in mind the need for data security, Kingston has now launched the Kingston DataTraveler 2000 in India.

Kingston has announced the launch of the Kingston DataTraveler 2000 USB in India. The USB drive, which supports USB 3.1, has an alphanumeric keypad that locks the drive with a word or number combination, for easy-to-use PIN protection. It also features hardware-based, full-disk AES 256-bit data encryption in XTS mode.

The Kingston DataTraveler 2000 USB is thoroughly encrypted and no trace of the PIN is left on the system. It is also FIPS 197 certified, to meet a frequently requested corporate IT requirement. It also has a durable design that protects the drive from everyday elements such as water and dust. The drive is priced at Rs. 10000 for the 16 GB version, Rs. 14000 for the 32 GB version and Rs. 18000 for the 64 GB version.

Speaking about the launch, Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, Kingston Technology India, said, “Kingston DataTraveler 2000 is great for users on the go and who wants to keep their data secured. Users no longer have to worry about their data as it uses DataLock Technology licensed from ClevX, LLC.”