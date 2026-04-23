LAVA International has introduced a new 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of its LAVA Bold N1 5G, expanding the lineup that previously included 4 GB models. The new variant focuses on improved multitasking and storage capacity while retaining the same core specifications.

The LAVA Bold N1 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate and IP54 dust and splash resistant design, available in Champagne Gold, and Royal Blue color options.

The device is powered by a 6nm UNISOC T765 octa-core SoC with 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card). It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging (10W charger in the box) and runs on Android 15 with clean interface (no bloatware) offering 1 Android OS update + 2 years of Android security updates.

Cameras include a 13 MP rear camera + secondary sensor and a 5 MP front camera for selfies. The camera supports 4K video recording on the rear side. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and more.

Sumit Singh, SVP and Head of Product, Lava International Limited, said, “Bold N1 5G series witnessed an encouraging response from users since its launch and based on consumer demand, we are introducing a new variant – more powerful and presented in aa refreshed design. The special edition is conceptualized for young urban users, offering enhanced power, greater storage and improved camera capabilities, along with 4K video recording and a smooth, lag-free everyday experience.”

The price for the LAVA Bold N1 5G is ₹12,499 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and is available at an introductory price of ₹11,999. The device will be available from 1st May 2026 (open sale) on Amazon.in.

LAVA Bold N1 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers