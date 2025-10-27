LAVA Mobiles has launched its new LAVA SHARK 2 4G smartphone in India at ₹6,999, expanding its budget-friendly Shark lineup. The LAVA SHARK 2 4G, successor to the original LAVA Shark released earlier this year, brings a new UNISOC T7250 SoC, Android 15, a larger 6.75-inch 120 Hz display, and more.

The Lava Shark 2 4G, available in Eclipse Grey and Aurora Gold color options, sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. It is powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC with 4 GB RAM plus an additional 4 GB virtual RAM, 64 GB internal storage with microSD card expansion of up to 2 TB. The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support (10W charger in the box) and runs on Android 15 out of the box with one major Android update and two years of security updates.

For cameras, the Lava Shark comes with a 50 MP AI-powered rear camera system and an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, a bottom-firing speaker, 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz, and GPS.

Sumit Singh, Head – Product, Lava International Limited, said, “With SHARK 2, we are building upon the success of SHARK 4G to further strengthen Lava’s 4G portfolio. Consumers today expect more power and a more immersive viewing experience, and SHARK 2 delivers both, with a better processor and a bigger, faster display. Designed for young India, it combines performance, style, and durability while staying true to our promise of clean, bloatware-free Android. We are confident that SHARK 2 will become a reliable choice for those upgrading to their next smartphone.”

The Lava SHARK 2 4G is priced at ₹6,999 and will go on sale later this month across all Lava retail stores. The smartphone also comes with Lava’s Service@Home support, offering doorstep assistance for customers.

