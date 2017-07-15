Samsung

Leaked Galaxy C10 images once again show a dual camera setup

By Abdul Qayyum
1

The Samsung Galaxy C10 has been rumored before to come with a dual camera as is the Galaxy J7 (2017) Chinese version. Just yesterday, we saw a leak of the J7 with two imaging sensors. This time we have an image of the back of the C-series phone sporting two cameras.

galaxy c10 leaked images

While the Galaxy Note 8 will most likely have the same setup, these 2 are the other contenders. The big question is which of these three will first come to the market with it?

In all truthfulness, we don’t know when the Chinese GalaxyJ7 (2017 ) will arrive. These images are of the Galaxy C10. Those easily visible antenna lines show the mark of the C series. There isn’t much to chew in this image except what we already mentioned. All else is guess work.

With all these different series of devices popping up, it is only a matter of time before Samsung’s all smartphones come with the sensor.

Source l Via

Abdul Qayyum

Hardcore Android fan who keeps a track on the latest happenings in the world of Android.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Leaked Galaxy C10 images once again show a dual camera setup"

avatar
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

looks like the launch of 1st dual camera device from Smasung is near!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 54 minutes ago
wpDiscuz