Lenovo MP1060 10,000 mAh powerbank is launched exclusively on Flipkart for Rs. 1,299

Keeping their phone up after one day is something most smartphone users dream of. That is how short supplied we are in the modern smartphone era. So, while R&D comes to grips with the issue, why not help yourself with a power bank.

Lenovo has just launched a 10,000 mAh capacity MP1060 battery. The Lithium-Polymer battery can keep it’s charge longer and is also more lightweight. It is made up of nano grade metal carved texture and weighs 200 g. The power bank can be used to charge both iPhones and Android smartphones.

Furthermore, Lenovo says the MP1060 is capable of charging even tablets and other handheld devices supplying only the needful amount. The backup battery also has built-in temperature controls that halts charging once devices are charged. There are up to 11 safety protections that can safeguard the user from hazardous incidents. It takes about 4 hours to charge up fully with a 2.1A adapter. It has 5V-2A input and 5V – 2.1A output through dual USB ports.

The Lenovo MP1060 sells for Rs. 1,299 on Flipkart exclusively and is available in white color.