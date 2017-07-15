Moto G5S Plus image leak once again reveals dual camera setup

The Moto G5S Plus will be Motorola’s idea of dual cameras on a mid-range phone and it is almost confirmed that the premium mid-ranger will have 2 imaging sensors. Time and again, the setup has come under the spotlight. This leak today shows two snaps of the back and the front of the phone.

Consequently, the Moto G5S Plus will be a bridge for Motorola between the high end and the mid range. It will have a full metal body with no sign of plastic, and specs that can give respectable performance in a good way. Moreover, the dual camera is expected to be of two 13 MP sensors. In terms of looks, Motorola G5S Plus takes cues from its younger sibling, the G5 Plus. So there won’t be many surprises there. It will be slightly bigger at 5.5-inches.

Other than these differences, the Moto G5S Plus is every bit a G5 Plus. Starting from the Full HD screen, the Snapdragon 625 chip, and up to 4 GB of RAM. Also, the phone might be announced on July 25 in New York where Motorola is hosting an event. No official details of the hardware to be unveiled is given by the Lenovo-owned subsidiary up til now.

