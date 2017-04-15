Leaked image of alleged OPPO R11 shows off dual camera setup at the back

Earlier this week, an unknown OPPO smartphone was spotted on a benchmarking website along with its specifications. While the exact name of that OPPO smartphone wasn’t known, it was said to be the OPPO R11. While we still aren’t sure whether that’s the R11 or not, an image of alleged R11 has leaked online which shows off the dual camera setup at its back.

As soon as we take a look at this image of alleged OPPO R11, the first smartphone that comes to our mind is Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus. This image of the back of the R11 shows a dual camera setup which looks similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. Even the antenna lines look similar to the ones on iPhone 7 Plus. Apart from that, you can also see the LED flash and OPPO moniker. Besides, also visible is the volume rocker at the left side of the device.

Well, that’s all we have right now regarding the design of the OPPO R11. However, speaking of specifications, according to GFXBench, the device would come with a Snapdragon octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM under the hood. Other specs include 5.5-inch Full-HD display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 64 GB internal storage, a 20 MP front camera, and, a 15 MP front camera.

For now, it’s difficult to say whether the OPPO R11 will come with two 15 MP cameras at the back, or, only of them would have the 15 MP image sensor. Well, whatever it is, we should find out more about the R11 in the coming days if OPPO is indeed working on any such smartphone.

