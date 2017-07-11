Leaked iPhone 8 back panel leak reconfirms vertical dual camera setup

The Apple iPhone 8 is expected to be the next hot thing this year by Apple. And people have been doing everything to get under Apple’s skin and unearth the hidden details of Apple’s anniversary darling.

At this point, much of the design is pretty much confirmed as well. Especially the vertical dual camera setup at the back. And this new leaked image reassures us of the design. The leaked back panel shows the cut out for the camera on the top left side. That is in line with most rumours. A couple of months earlier, iPhone 8 cases were also put up for pre-order by case maker Olixar. The cases also carried the same cutouts for the Apple logo as well as the camera on the back.

But a bigger talking point here is the lack of a fingerprint cutout below the Apple logo. Now, we know Apple hasn’t got the on-screen Touch ID working just yet. This points to a fearful fact. Apple would go for a face-scanning sensor and omit the trusty scanner once and for all. As much as we would hate this to happen, it is an actual possibility.

Coming back to the leaked back panel, it has glass all over. This would mean a return to the iPhone 4S-like back. The iPhone 8 is expected to debut alongside two regular iPhone models in September.

Source