Leaked press render of Motorola Moto Z2 shows off dual camera setup at the back

Motorola launched the Moto Z last year in June along with modular accessories called Moto Mods which had different features. Well, it looks like this Lenovo owned company is already working on a Moto Z successor which is called Moto Z2, and, the press render of this device has leaked online which gives us a look at its design.

The very first thing you will notice after taking a look at this render is the dual camera setup at the back of the device. Yes, while the Moto Z came with a 13 MP single camera at the back, the Moto Z2 will sport a dual camera setup. The camera bump that was found on the Moto Z is also present on the Moto Z2, and, you can also see the connector pins for Moto Mods down below.

Moving on to the front, there are two visible changes, the first one is dual-LED flash as opposed to the single LED flash on Moto Z, and, the home button is now oval shaped instead of the square shaped one found on the Moto Z. This home button will also be housing the fingerprint scanner.

As we already said, the connector pins that were found at the back of the Moto Z are also present on the Moto Z2, hence, we are hoping that the ones meant for the Moto Z would be compatible with the Moto Z2 as well unless there’s some change in the dimensions of this second gen Moto Z.

Speaking of specifications, as the Moto Z2 would be Motorola’s flagship for 2017, we expect it to be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC. Besides, Motorola will also launch Moto Z2 Force which will be similar in design to the Moto Z.

There aren’t much details available at this moment, however, once we have some updates, we will share them with you as well.

