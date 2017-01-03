LeEco Le 2 64 GB variant launched for Rs. 13999

Months after launching the LeEco Le 2 in India, LeEco has now launched the 64 GB variant of the smartphone in the country.

LeEco has announced the launch of the LeEco Le 2, which is the company’s 4G smartphone boasting of the Continual Digital Lossless Audio (CDLA) audio standard for loss-less audio through USB Type-C port. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa core Snapdragon 652 processor with 3 GB of RAM and enhanced 64 GB of internal storage.

The LeEco Le 2 has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and dual tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The 64 GB variant is priced at Rs. 13999 and is available exclusively on Snapdeal and Rose Gold colour.

LeEco Le 2 specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor

3GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

16MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3000 mAh battery