Lenovo P2 with massive 5100 mAh battery launching in India soon

Months after the Lenovo P2 was unveiled with a massive battery, Lenovo is now all set to launch the handset in India.

Lenovo has teased that it is gearing up to launch the Lenovo P2 smartphone in India. While the launch date is not yet revealed, sources suggest that the handset would be unveiled somewhere in the third week of January. Also in terms of pricing, we expect the handset to be priced below the Rs. 20000 mark.

The Lenovo P2 flaunts a massive 5100 mAh battery which is said to offer up to 78 hours of talktime and up to 32 days on standby mode. The handset sports a 5.5 inch full HD AMOLED display with a fingerprint scanner. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor with 4 GB of RAM. Also present is a 13 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 5 MP camera.

