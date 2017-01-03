Xolo Era 2X with fingerprint scanner launching on January 5

While the trend for smartphones with fingerprint scanners was very popular in 2016, Xolo is now catching up with the upcoming Xolo Era 2X.

Xolo has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event scheduled for January 5. While the company did not mention which smartphone would be unveiled, the invites had the #TapToLife caption hinting at a fingerprint scanner. Conversely, there are no specs available about the upcoming smartphone.

However, the Xolo took to social media to tease the launch of the Xolo Era 2X, which would apparently be the successor to the Era 2. Further, the handset is also said to have a fingerprint scanner. The company also revealed that the smartphone would be available exclusively on Flipkart starting from January 9.