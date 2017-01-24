Lenovo K6 Power 4 GB variant launching in India on January 31 at Rs. 10999

Weeks after launching the Lenovo K6 Power in India, Lenovo is now set to launch the 4 GB variant of the smartphone.

Lenovo has announced that the 4 GB variant of the Lenovo K6 Power will go on sale in India starting from January 31. The handset is priced at Rs. 10999 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Currently, the 3 GB variant is available on Flipkart at Rs. 9999. The handset is known for its 4000 mAh battery that promises up to 96.5 hours of music playback, 12.6 hours of web surfing, up to 13.6 hours of video playback, 27 days standby.

The Lenovo K6 Power has a 5 inch full HD display and is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 430 processor along with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. The device also has a 13 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 8 MP camera. The phone also has dual SIM support and 4G LTE connectivity.