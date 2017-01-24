Vodafone launches 4G services in Tripura

Further expanding its high-speed data services in North East region, Vodafone has now launched its 4G services in Tripura.

Vodafone has announced the launch of its 4G LTE services in Tripura starting with Agartala. The service, which in Tripura region is built on a strong fibre backhaul and is supported by its own new and superfast 3G services on a modern network of 2100 MHz, would allow customers to experience and enhanced mobile internet experience with faster uploads/downloads.

As an introductory offer, Vodafone is offering a complimentary upgrade to Vodafone 4G SIM for all its customers. Further, the operator is also offering double data benefits and unlimited local Vodafone to Vodafone calls for customers purchasing data packs greater than 1 GB. It is also offering 3 months’ access to free TV, Movies & Videos on Vodafone Play.

Speaking about the launch, Alok Verma, Business Head–Assam & North East Circle, Vodafone India, said, “As a steadfast partner to Digital India, we are delighted to launch Vodafone SuperNet 4G in Tripura beginning from the capital city – Agartala. The state is a key market for Vodafone India, and as one of the leading telecom service providers our 5.5 million customers in Assam & North East Circle have a lot to look forward to.”