Lenovo, the company known for its laptops, also has a lineup of Android tablets. Today, the company expanded its portfolio of tablets by announcing Lenovo Smart Paper, a notepad device with e-ink display, at CES 2023.

The Lenovo Smart Paper features a 10.3-inch E-Ink display and offers an anti-glare screen. The company says that the device is lightweight and comes with 50GB of storage which should be enough for storing around 50,000 pages of doodles and scrawls.

It also comes with a stylus that works without a battery and can be stored in the case. Lenovo says that the product is designed to minimize the lag as it offers a low latency of 23 milliseconds. The pen or the stylus also has nine different settings to choose from, including pencil, ballpoint, market, etc.

The Smart Paper also comes with several notepad templates, including blank slate, lined paper, music manuscript, and more. Apart from writing and doodling, it can also record voice notes through the dual microphones. The users can also take notes while recording, which will then be synced.

The device can convert handwriting into text so that it’s easier for the users to search the notes. The notes can also be organized and placed into a folder, or deleted. It also provides access to millions of eBooks and the company also has a Smart Paper app for mobile and Windows PCs with cloud sync support. The app can also translate text and audio recordings onto other languages.

The Lenovo Smart Paper is priced at $400, which is a bit more than the Amazon Kindle Scribe launched last year and the company said that it will be available for purchase later this year but the launch date is not yet revealed.