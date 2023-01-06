Razer has today confirmed that the Razer Edge handheld cloud gaming device will be available for purchase starting from 26th January. As for the pricing, the Wi-Fi model is priced at $400 while the 5G model will be exclusively available through Verizon for $600.

The Razer Edge is basically a table with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller. It features 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and offers a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. It packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, which is specifically designed for high-end gaming. As of now, there’s no other device in the market being powered by this chipset, meaning Razer Edge is the only one running this processor so far.

It also comes with HyperSense haptic feedback, a pair of digital mics, a 3.5mm headphone jack and two-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound. The device runs the Android 12L operating system out-of-the-box, allowing users access to millions of apps and games on the Google Play Store.

For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. It comes pre-installed with launchers from Epic Games, Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. While the product will go on sale in the United States later this month, its availability in other regions hasn’t been revealed yet.