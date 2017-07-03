LG

LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE goes official with Snapdragon 435 SoC and 3000 mAh battery

By Sagar Bakre
LG announced its G Pad III 10.1 tablet last year, and now, this South Korean manufacturer has unveiled yet another tablet which is called LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE.

LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE

The LG G Pad IV 8.0  FHD LTE is powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC which is used in budget and lower-mid range smartphones. It is paired with 2 GB RAM and is clocked at 1.4 GHz. As evident from its name, the G Pad IV sports an 8-inch Full-HD display which is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

LG says that the G Pad IV, at 290 grams, is lighter than a can of soda, making it easier for kids and women to carry it around with them. Besides, it’s 6.9 mm thin, and, has a display which has 16:10 aspect ratio. It also comes with features like easy-to-view mode which helps reduce strain to your eyes by reducing the emission of blue light off the screen. Other features include Dual Windows which is actually a multi-window feature, and Knock Code which lets you turn on the screen by double-tapping on it.

LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE specifications:

  • CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 505
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Display: 8-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 5 MP
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, microUSB
  • Color: Dark Brown
  • Battery: 3000 mAh

LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE Price and Availability:

  • Price: 3,52,000 South Korean Won (around $306/₹19,840)
  • Availability: To be exclusively available through LG U+ across South Korea. No word on availability in other markets.

1 Comment on "LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE goes official with Snapdragon 435 SoC and 3000 mAh battery"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

very expensive tablet!!

14 hours 10 minutes ago
