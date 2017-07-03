LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE goes official with Snapdragon 435 SoC and 3000 mAh battery
LG announced its G Pad III 10.1 tablet last year, and now, this South Korean manufacturer has unveiled yet another tablet which is called LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE.
The LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE is powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC which is used in budget and lower-mid range smartphones. It is paired with 2 GB RAM and is clocked at 1.4 GHz. As evident from its name, the G Pad IV sports an 8-inch Full-HD display which is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.
LG says that the G Pad IV, at 290 grams, is lighter than a can of soda, making it easier for kids and women to carry it around with them. Besides, it’s 6.9 mm thin, and, has a display which has 16:10 aspect ratio. It also comes with features like easy-to-view mode which helps reduce strain to your eyes by reducing the emission of blue light off the screen. Other features include Dual Windows which is actually a multi-window feature, and Knock Code which lets you turn on the screen by double-tapping on it.
LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE specifications:
- CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 8-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 5 MP
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, microUSB
- Color: Dark Brown
- Battery: 3000 mAh
LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE Price and Availability:
- Price: 3,52,000 South Korean Won (around $306/₹19,840)
- Availability: To be exclusively available through LG U+ across South Korea. No word on availability in other markets.
