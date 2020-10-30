LG has today launched its new 5G smartphone, dubbed as LG K92 5G. Launched in the United States with an affordable price tag, the device could make 5G technology more accessible to the users.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ FullVision display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, along with 6 GB of RAM.

It comes packed with 128 GB of internal storage but there’s also a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 2 TB.

As for the camera, the device has a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, it also comes with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C port. Other features include stereo speakers, support for LG 3D Sound Engine, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone is running the Android 10 operating system with LG UX on top and is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

LG K92 5G comes in Titan Gray color and is priced at $359. It will be available on AT&T from 6th November while US Cellular will sell the device from 19th November.

