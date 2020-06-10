LG Velvet 4G variant leaks online; expected to launch soon

The LG Velvet 5G smartphone was launched in the company’s home market South Korean last month. Now, the company is gearing up to launch a 4G variant of the same, which could be the one rolling out globally.

Since 5G infrastructure is still under development in the majority of the countries, it seems that the company has decided to launch the 4G variant of the device globally, as the company could benefit in terms of pricing.

The upcoming smartphone, carrying model number LM-G910 has been surfaced online in live images and the phone has also been benchmarked on GeekBench. The live images show that the design is similar to the original model.

As for the specifications, the phone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is two years old. It’s understandable that the company didn’t go for the SD865 as it comes with a built-in 5G modem, increasing the cost but it’s disappointing that LG opted for a two-year-old chipset.

It is also revealed that the device will come packed with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is decent for an upper mid-range device. The phone is expected to be made available in four color options — Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset.

Coming to the pricing, reports indicate that the LG Velvet 4G could be around 20 percent cheaper than the 5G variant launched last month. The smartphone’s launch date is not yet known but we expect it to go official pretty soon.

