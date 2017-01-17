LG X300 with 5 inch HD display and fingerprint scanner unveiled

Keeping up with the increasing demand for affordable smartphones, LG has now launched the LG X300 in Korea.

LG has announced the launch of the LG X300, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone in the X series with a fingerprint scanner on the back. The device has a 5 inch In-Cell display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4 GHz quad core Snapdragon 425 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The LG X300 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at 253,000 Korean Won (approx. Rs. 15000) and is available in Silver and Dark Blue colour options.

LG X300 specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.4 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

2500 mAh battery