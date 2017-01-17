Sony Xperia Z5 series receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update

Back in September last year, a leaked image revealed Sony’s roadmap for Android 7.0 Nougat update for its devices. Well, according to that roadmap, Sony was going to roll out the Nougat update for its Xperia Z5 series smartphones in December. While Sony did miss that timeline, the Japanese company is now rolling the update for the Xperia Z5 series smartphones.

The update with build number 32.3.A.0.372 upgrades the Xperia Z5 series smartphones to Android 7.0 Nougat. The update is 1288 MB in size so we suggest you download it over a Wi-Fi connection.

Here’s what you get with the Android 7.0 Nougat update:

Multi-Window Support: Run two apps simultaneously, double tap to switch between them

Longer battery life

Share videos and audio easily while messaging

Front camera UI gets a self-timer button

Enhanced Xperia Home launcher Google Now integration

For now, Sony is rolling the Nougat update for its Xperia Z5 series, however, we expect the company to roll out this update for the Z3+ and Z4 soon.

