Micromax Vdeo3 and Vdeo4 with 4G VoLTE support listed online

After launching the Vdeo1 and Vdeo2 last month, Micromax has expanded the portfolio of its Vdeo series by unveiling the Vdeo3 and Vdeo4 smartphones.

The Vdeo3 and Vdeo4 are listed online on Micromax’s website. Like their predecessors the Vdeo1 and Vdeo2, these smartphones come pre-loaded with Google’s video calling app Duo along with support for 4G VoLTE. Apart from this, both the Vdeo3 and Vdeo4 sport brushed metal back and come bundled with a Jio SIM card as well as apps like Hotoday, Beautyplus me, Uber, Vuliv, Gaana and more.

Speaking of specifications, all we know about the Vdeo3 is that it sports a 5-inch screen with Gorilla Glass on top. As for the Vdeo4, we have listed the specifications below.

Micromax Vdeo4 specifications:

CPU: 1.1 GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor

1.1 GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB GPU: Adreno 304

Adreno 304 Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 8 MP with flash

8 MP with flash Front Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual-SIM

Dual-SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, FM, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, FM, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Battery: 4000 mAh

As of now, there’s no word from Micromax regarding the pricing and availability of the Vdeo3 and Vdeo4.

Via