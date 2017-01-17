Xiaomi to launch three variants of the flagship Mi 6

Recently quite a few details about the upcoming flagship Xiaomi Mi 6 have been surfacing. While we were expecting Xiaomi to build on the last years Mi 5, the company seems to have plans more than just that.

According to sources, the upcoming flagship Xiaomi Mi 6 would be available in three variants based on hardware. The standard version would be powered by the MediaTek Helio X30 processor and would cost 1999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 20000). The second variant is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and would be priced at 2499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 25000).

Interestingly, Xiaomi is said to be also working on a third variant for the Xiaomi Mi 6 which would flaunt a dual curved edge display and would be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. This variant is said to be the most expensive flagship offering from Xiaomi and would cost 2999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 30000).

