LYF F1s with 5.2 inch full HD display launched for Rs. 9599

After launching the LYF F1 Plus, Reliance Retail has now launched the affordable variant – the LYF F1s.

Reliance Retail has announced the launch of the LYF F1s, which is the company’s 4G VoLTE smartphone offering. The device has a 5.2 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa core Snapdragon 652 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The LYF F1s has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Lollipop version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 9599 and is available in gold, black and white colour options.

LYF F1s specs:

5.2 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor

Adreno 405 GPU

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v5.1 Lollipop

3000 mAh battery