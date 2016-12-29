LYF Water 3 with 5.5 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 6599

Keeping up with the demand for affordable 4G VoLTE smartphones, Reliance has now launched the LYF Water 3.

Reliance Retail has announced the launch of the LYF Water 3, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone in the Water series. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa core Snapdragon 615 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The LYF Water 3 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Lollipop version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 6599 and is available exclusively on Flipkart.

LYF Water 3 specs:

5.5 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v5.1 Lollipop

3000 mAh battery