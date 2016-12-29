Snapdeal to start home delivery of Reliance Jio 4G SIM cards

After initial reports of Reliance Jio starting home delivery of Jio 4G SIM cards, the new operator has apparently tied up with Snapdeal to offer the service.

According to sources, Snapdeal is gearing up to offer Reliance Jio 4G SIM cards to customers at their doorstep. The eCommerce giant has apparently sent out emails to its customers intimating about the availability of the service in their region. The SIM card, which is being offered at no additional charge, would also be bundled with the Jio Happy New Year Offer.

Sources in the know suggest that the home delivery of the Reliance Jio 4G SIM cards by Snapdeal is currently offered only in select areas. When booking a SIM card, customers would have to schedule a time slot for its delivery. After this, the customer will receive a confirmation SMS along with the delivery time and promo code. The Snapdeal executive would then activate the SIM card at the time of the delivery using the Aadhaar number and the Promo code.

Via