MediaTek has announced its latest mobile SoC in India under the Helio-G Series and it will power up entry-level gaming smartphones according to the company. The MediaTek Helio G36 SoC highlights its HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technology, and support for a 90 Hz display, 50 MP camera, and dual 4G LTE connectivity.

The MediaTek Helio G36 is an entry-level SoC manufactured in 12nm TSMC with eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz. The SoC further adds an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU (680 GHz) for gaming, supports LPDDR4x RAM up to 8 GB clocked up to 1,600 MHz, and an eMMC 5.1 onboard storage.

The SoC also supports up to 90 Hz screen with Full HD+ resolution, up to 50 MP cameras with dual camera photography backed by a hardware depth engine for high-quality Depth of Field (Bokeh) effects, dual 4G LTE Cat-7 modem (2 CC-CA) connectivity with VoLTE/ViLTE services on both Global bands and IMS services support, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

The MediaTek Helio G36 comes with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technology equipped with Resource Management 2.0 and Networking Engine 2.0. Resource Management 2.0 ensures sustained performance with dynamic management for CPU, GPU, and memory while the Networking Engine 2.0 enables faster response and better connectivity to foster uninterrupted services.

More details about the availability of the MediaTek Helio G36 and the smartphones utilizing the chip will be available soon.

MediaTek Helio G36 Specifications