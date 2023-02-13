OnePlus recently unveiled its OnePlus 11 Series flagship smartphones in India along with OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Pad, and OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro. OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 open sale begin on 14th February i.e. tomorrow. Pre-orders have already started post launch.

OnePlus 11 5G is the company’s latest flagship smartphone under the OnePlus 11 Series featuring a 2K+ LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED curved display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a 3rd generation Hasselblad camera system.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is launched alongside the OnePlus 11 5G featuring a 48db active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, LDHC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio support, and lasts up to 39 hours on a single charge with wireless charging support. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is categorized as a premium TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds co-designed by Dynaudio featuring MelodyBoost Dual Drivers (11 mm + 6 mm) for enhanced audio quality.

The OnePlus 11 5G price starts at ₹56,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and ₹61,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The price for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is ₹11,999 in India.

The OnePlus 11 5G along with OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will go on sale tomorrow i.e. 14th February 2023 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Store, and select partner stores. The smartphone and earbuds are already available for pre-order starting from 7th February 2023.

The launch offers for OnePlus 11 5G include an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹6,000 on pre-order and Google One 100 GB 6 months on sale.