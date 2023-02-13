vivo V27 Series is coming soon to India according to the vivo official teaser. vivo India is all set to launch the new vivo V27 Series in India possibly in the coming weeks, the company has started teasing the launch on Twitter with the hashtag #TheSpotlightPhone. The vivo V27 Series Flipkart page flaunts a curved screen design and a ring LED light on the rear side of the camera.

vivo has teased the launch with a tweet, “A spotlight has the power to turn any ordinary moment into an occasion that completely, and deservingly, belongs to you. Presenting you the all-new new #vivoV27Series, thoughtfully designed to put you in the spotlight. Know More: http://bit.ly/40Tgv4w #TheSpotlightPhone”.

The Flipkart teaser confirms the curved bezel-less display, triple cameras, and a ring LED light. There’s not much information revealed by the company as of now, however, we’re expecting to see more about it as the launch is near. The vivo V27 Series may include these two smartphones – vivo V27 and vivo V27 Pro.

A spotlight has the power to turn any ordinary moment into an occasion that completely, and deservingly, belongs to you. Presenting you the all-new new #vivoV27Series, thoughtfully designed to put you in the spotlight. Know More: https://t.co/8BbNLQWbOM #TheSpotlightPhone pic.twitter.com/ItdX5ZlnPK — vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 13, 2023

Based on the rumors, the vivo V27 Pro is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with up to 12 GB RAM. The smartphone is also expected to feature a curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and could be running the Android 13 out-of-the-box.

On the flip side, the vivo V27, which will be the tone-down variant of its upper sibling, is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 50 MP IMX766 primary camera, and 66W fast charging support.

The vivo V27 Series smartphones will be sold in India on Flipkart and vivo.com/in online store. We expect more details about the vivo V27 Series to be announced in coming teasers before the launch. The prices will be revealed during the vivo V27 Series launch in India.

The company is also launching its Y Series smartphone – vivo Y100 in India on 16th February featuring a color-changing Flourite AG glass on the back and an OIS camera.

