Apple recently released the HomePod software version 16.3 in January this year for its HomePod lineup of smart speakers, which brings new features to the devices, including ambient sounds in automation.

The new update also activates temperature and humidity sensing for both the second-generation ‌‌HomePod‌‌ and the ‌HomePod mini‌, along with adding the ability to set up recurring automations using Siri and bringing remastered ambient sounds that can be added to scenes, automation, and alarms.

According to Apple, the new ambient sounds have been remastered to sound more immersive. The available ambient sounds include Fireplace, Forest, Night, Ocean, Rain, Stream, and White Noise.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to use Ambient Sounds in Automations for HomePod lineup of smart speakers.

How to use Ambient Sounds in HomePod Automations

Step 1: Open the Home application on your iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, go to the Automation tab and tap on the “+” icon from the top-right corner and then select the “Add Automation” option.

Step 3: After that, choose the event that will act as a trigger for the automation.

Step 4: In the next screen, set up event options and then tap the “Next” button.

Step 5: Choose a scene or accessories to include in the automation and then tap the “Next” button.

Step 6: Next, give a name to the automation, and then under the “Media” section, tap the “Audio” option and then select the “Choose Audio…” option.

Step 7: Tap on “Ambient Sounds,” choose the one you want to use on the next screen and then tap on the “Done” option.

Step 8: After that, tap back twice in the automation options menu and then tap the “Done” button.

That’s it. Once you followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide on your Apple Home, then you have successfully set up the device to use Ambient Sounds on the smart speaker.