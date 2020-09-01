MediaTek Helio G95 gaming-centric chipset officially announced

MediaTek has announced a new chipset under its Helio G-series of gaming-centric processors, dubbed as MediaTek Helio G95. As the name indicates, the chipset is a successor to the Helio G90T.

It comes with dual ARM Cortex-A76 CPUs with 2.05 GHz clock speed and six Cortex-A55 CPUs. It packs Mali-G76 MC4 GPU with up to 900 Mhz clock speed which is claimed to have 8 percent better performance in Manhattan 3.0 Benchmark.

The chipset comes with support for AI Super Resolution display for superior video calling and video streaming on various platforms like Netflix, Hotstar & Amazon Prime. It supports 360p to 720p HD resolution in real-time, reducing the network bandwidth by up to 75 percent without any perceptible difference in quality.

There’s also support for the company’s own MediaTek HyperEngine which features networking, rapid response, picture quality, and resource management engines for seamless gameplay and user experience.

It intelligently triggers Wi-Fi & LTE concurrency, ensuring a smooth and lag-free connection during gaming. There’s also an option to defer calls while in-game without a drop in connection.

In the camera department, it can support the quad-camera setup with 64 MP primary sensor along with features like AI Face Detection, HW depth engine, Hardware Warping Engine, Rolling Shutter Compensation, Multi-frame Noise reduction, etc.

As for the connectivity features, the chipset supports integrated Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + Glonass + Beidou + Galileo, and FM radio. It also has support for Intelligent Dual Mic Wake-up and Dual wake-up word.

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 are expected to hit the markets by the end of this month. Realme has been teasing a 7-series smartphone launch happening in the coming days, which could be powered by this new chipset.