Samsung has announced the next-generation foldable smartphone — Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, as expected. The device is priced at $1,999.99 in the United States and is now up for pre-orders. The phone will go on sale from 18th September.

The smartphone, which is a successor to the Galaxy Fold launched last year, comes with several improvements and design fixes, including a glass screen, stronger hinge, and better protection against dust and debris.

The “cover display” on the smartphone is now 6.2-inch and covers almost the entire front panel of the device and offers a 2260 x 816 pixels screen resolution. When opened, it offers a larger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rates at 1080p and can run up to 2,208 x 1,768 pixels.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset along with 12GB of RAM. The phone packs a 4500 mAh battery along with support for Super Fast Charging. It is also 5G-compatible and will work with both sub-6 and mmWave technologies for faster download speeds.

The display has a cutout on top for housing the 10 MP selfie camera while on the backside, the device has a triple-camera setup. Similar to the Galaxy Z Flip, this one too uses Samsung’s Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG).

As for the software department, the company shared more details about the Flex Mode and App Continuity. The Flex Mode can split the foldable screen in half when the phone is bent, so the apps are positioned more intuitively across the hinge.

On the other hand, App Continuity allows you to open up the smartphone and see an expanded view of the app you were using on the smaller front display. There are several other software updates related to the camera module as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two color options — Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze. There are also four hinge hues for both the colors — Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue. The company has also revealed the Thom Browne Edition with the brand’s signature multicolor stripe design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Specifications

Display: Main Screen – 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2208 x 1768 pixels resolution

Cover Screen – 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Display with 2260 x 816 pixels screen resolution and 25:9 aspect ratio

Main Screen – 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2208 x 1768 pixels resolution Cover Screen – 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Display with 2260 x 816 pixels screen resolution and 25:9 aspect ratio CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage OS: Android 10

Android 10 Rear Camera: 12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera + 12 MP Wide-Angle Lens + 12 MP Telephoto Lens

12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera + 12 MP Wide-Angle Lens + 12 MP Telephoto Lens Front Camera: 10 MP

10 MP Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC, and USB Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC, and USB Type-C port Colors: Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze

Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze Battery: 4500 mAh with Super Fast Charging

Pricing and Availability