Meet Maze Alpha, a bezel-less smartphone from China

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix last year in October, and with that, started the trend of making smartphones bezel-less. LG and Samsung have already launched their almost bezel-less smartphones – the G6 and Galaxy S8. While these smartphones are yet to go on sale in many of the markets, a new bezel-less smartphone from a lesser known Chinese company has popped up. This smartphone is called Maze Alpha.

Maze is a Chinese company which has taken its name from Westworld, a TV series on HBO. The company has also shared some images on its website which show off the bezel-less design of Alpha. The Alpha instantly reminds us of Xiaomi Mi Mix which has similar design, however, unlike the Mi Mix which has a single camera at its back, the Alpha flaunts a dual camera setup at the back.

While Maze has proudly shown off the top of the Alpha on its website, it didn’t reveal the bottom part of the device. However, we managed to obtain a thumbnail image (shown above) from the website which reveals the home button below the display along with what looks like a front camera at its right. Speaking of that home button, we are unsure whether it houses a fingerprint scanner, however, seeing the current trend, it’s safe to assume that it does.

The Alpha was going to be announced last month, however, the company has pushed back the date of release. Also, Maze hasn’t revealed the specifications of this device yet, but thanks to Evan Blass, we know what this bezel-less smartphone from China might have under the hood.

Expected Maze Alpha specifications:

CPU: Octa-core processor

Octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android Nougat

Android Nougat Display: 6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) with Gorilla Glass 4

6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) with Gorilla Glass 4 Rear Camera: Dual rear Sony cameras, one of which is 13 MP

Dual rear Sony cameras, one of which is 13 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (for 4 GB RAM variant), 128 GB (for 6 GB RAM variant)

64 GB (for 4 GB RAM variant), 128 GB (for 6 GB RAM variant) Battery: 4000 mAh

So, what do you think about the Maze Alpha? Do you think bezel-less smartphones will be a trend in 2017 ? Do let us know what you think.

Source