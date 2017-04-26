Meizu E2 with 5.5 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner unveiled
After several leaks and teasers, Meizu has finally unveiled the latest smartphone in the E series – the Meizu E2.
Meizu has announced the launch of the Meizu E2, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone with a unibody metal design and a mTouch fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch LCD display with 1000: 1 contrast and resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.
The Meizu E2 is powered by the octa core MediaTek Helio P20 processor clocked at 2.3 GHz and is available in two memory variants – one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
The Meizu E2 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and 4-LED dual tone flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3400 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.
Meizu E2 specs:
- 5.5 inch display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 2.3 GHz octa core MediaTek Helio P20 processor
- Mali T880 GPU
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB internal memory
- 13 MP primary camera
- 8 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
- 3400 mAh battery
Meizu E2 Price and Availability:
The handset priced starting at 1299 Yuan (approx. Rs. 12000). The phone is available in Black, Moonlight Silver and Champagne Gold colour options.
3 Comments on "Meizu E2 with 5.5 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner unveiled"
2.5d display and snapdragon processor is missing.
Decent specs with competitive pricing
Great budget device indeed, I’m just happy to see that they changed the camera position and finally dumped the Helio P10 processor for one..