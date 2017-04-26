After several leaks and teasers, Meizu has finally unveiled the latest smartphone in the E series – the Meizu E2.

Meizu has announced the launch of the Meizu E2, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone with a unibody metal design and a mTouch fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch LCD display with 1000: 1 contrast and resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The Meizu E2 is powered by the octa core MediaTek Helio P20 processor clocked at 2.3 GHz and is available in two memory variants – one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and the other with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Meizu E2 has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and 4-LED dual tone flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3400 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Meizu E2 specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

2.3 GHz octa core MediaTek Helio P20 processor

Mali T880 GPU

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

3400 mAh battery

Meizu E2 Price and Availability:

The handset priced starting at 1299 Yuan (approx. Rs. 12000). The phone is available in Black, Moonlight Silver and Champagne Gold colour options.