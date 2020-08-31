Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fitness tracker could soon launch in India

Xiaomi had launched its Mi Band 5 fitness tracker in its home market China in June this year and now the company seems all set to launch the Mi Band 5 in the Indian market. As per the report, along with the Mi Band 5, Xiaomi could also launch the Mi Watch Revolve in India.

The Mi Band 5 features a bigger 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Instead of the circular capacitive button, this one comes with an inverted ‘U’ button. It also has support for more than 100 watch faces, which are available through Mi Fit application.

It comes with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) function which enables enhanced health tracking. It also packs a heart rate sensor along with a SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels.

The device also has new women-focused health features that help them track menstrual cycles through the fitness band. The company has also increased the number of sports modes from six to 11 on this one.

The Mi Band 5 also comes with a 24 x 7 sleep monitoring feature, so now it can also track afternoon naps along with the night sleep, a much-needed addition. The device also comes with support for the remote camera shutter button.

The fitness band now comes with a new magnetic charger that automatically snaps at the back to start charging. As per the company, the device is powered by a 125 mAh battery that offers a battery life of 14 days but can be stretched up to 20 days.

